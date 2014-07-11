BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in a phone call late on Thursday to keep a sense of proportion in his actions against separatists and to protect civilians, a German government spokesman said on Friday.

"The Chancellor urged President Poroshenko to maintain a sense of proportion in his legitimate actions against the separatists and to protect the civilian population," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

"Both agreed that talks of the contact group ... are urgently needed now in order to begin the implementation of Poroshenko's peace plan and a mutual ceasefire," he said.

