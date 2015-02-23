BERLIN The German government is very concerned that there is still no comprehensive ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, more than a week after it should have taken effect, and urged Moscow anew on Monday to use its influence over pro-Russian separatists.

"When you look at the situation as a whole since leaders met in Minsk, it is clear the implementation of the agreed measures is not satisfactory," said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"What is decisive is a comprehensive cease fire. It is worrying for the German government that we haven't seen anything like this yet," he said.

A spokesman for the German foreign ministry urged Russia to free Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko, who has been on hunger strike since last December and was visited by German doctors.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown)