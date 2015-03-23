BRATISLAVA The crisis in Ukraine does not and cannot have a military solution and the involved parties must avoid any steps that could led to a new escalation of the situation, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Monday.

"One thing is clear I think to all of us: there is no, and there cannot be, a military solution to the crisis in Ukraine," Steinmeier told reporters after meeting his counterparts from four central European countries in Bratislava.

He said there would be a meeting in Paris on Wednesday including senior officials from Germany, Ukraine and Russia to discuss an oversight mechanism for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

(This story corrects last paragraph to say meeting will be on level of senior officials, not ministers)

