MOSCOW Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov said he sees no immediate impact on Russia's high tech companies from U.S. sanctions imposed on Monday.

"I cannot see at the moment that any companies will suffer," Siluanov told journalists at the Federation Council.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Washington would target some high tech exports to Russia as part of new sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine, where the West says Russia is fomenting separatist unrest.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia will be able to replace any defense industry imports lost due to the Ukraine crisis with its own products.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Megan Davies, editing by Jason Bush)