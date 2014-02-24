PARIS French President Francois Hollande spoke to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to try to pressure him into backing a peaceful political transition in Ukraine.

"The head of state emphasized the need for a peaceful transition and the importance of ensuring the unity and territorial integrity of the country," a statement from Hollande's office said.

In the statement, which comes after Russia-backed President Viktor Yanukovich was toppled by a popular uprising, Hollande also urged Russia to cooperate in financial assistance for Ukraine to help its economic modernization.

Hollande's call came after U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivered a similar message in phone calls to Putin during the weekend.

