BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to put in place further sanctions against Russia if it de-stabilizes Ukraine further, French President Francois Hollande said after a European crisis meeting on the stand-off on Wednesday.

"If Russia ... took measures which de-stabilized Ukraine, called into question its territorial integrity, there would be new measures concerning ties between the EU and Russia in a number of economic sectors," Hollande told a news briefing.

EU officials said earlier that the 28-member bloc had decided to suspend bilateral talks on visas with Russia and suspend preparations for a G8 meeting. Other measures including freezes on individuals' assets and travel bans were also possible, they said.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John)