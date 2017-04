MINSK French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday that pro-Russian separatists had signed an agreement to end the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to journalists, Hollande also said German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and himself would ask the European Union to support the deal at a summit later in the day.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)