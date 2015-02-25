KIEV Ukraine's central bank banned most commercial currency trading for the rest of the week on Wednesday and jumped into the market to buy dollars, reversing a free-fall in the hryvnia that it called "irrational".

The ban halted all trading between banks on behalf of their clients, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of official transactions. The startling moves put the currency's true value in limbo throughout the day, with little or no trading taking place to set a price.

At day's end the central bank announced it had bought $80 million at an official rate of 28.046 to the dollar, close to the rate at the start of the week and 12.8 percent higher than the close after a plunge on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day it had offered to buy dollars at a rate that would have implied a hike of nearly a third in the hryvnia's value. It gave no explanation for the discrepancy.

Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk denounced the trading ban at a cabinet meeting, saying it was bad for the economy and criticizing the bank for taking the decision without consulting his government. He only found out about it from the Internet, he said.

However, after an emergency meeting convened by President Petro Poroshenko, the government signaled support of a kind, with Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko joining central bank chief Valeria Gontareva at a hastily-announced press conference.

Yaresko and Gontareva both said the recent plunge in the currency was unfounded, and Kiev's finances would stabilize within weeks when they expect it to start receiving funds from an IMF bailout.

"There are no fundamental reasons for such a severe fall in the hryvnia rate. The central bank sees none, the government sees none, and the IMF sees none," Gontareva said.

"These irrational movements are linked solely to irrational market behavior which is driven more by fear than by an understanding of what is going on in the market," she said. "As soon as we start getting real help from our international sponsors ... we are looking into the future with perfect calm."

Exporters in Ukraine are required to sell 75 percent of their hard currency income, helping to ensure that there would be some supply when the central bank offered to buy dollars on Wednesday.

But with little outlet available for those needing to buy dollars, some traders said the restrictions could store up demand that would overwhelm the hryvnia once they are lifted.

"So, they have halted trade until the end of the week. What happens then? Will the situation really improve? Where is the demand for currency going to go?" said a currency trader at one bank, speaking on condition of anonymity required by the employer. "On the contrary, it will just build up and will speed up the fall of the hryvnia next week."

Others said measures to halt the panic could be helpful, provided that they prove temporary.

"The central bank needs to give a signal that this is just temporary, to beat back the panicked pace when the hryvnia was falling by five hrynvia a day. This is what all society is demanding the central bank should do. So they've done it."

War in the east of the country has made it difficult to stabilize an economy on the verge of bankruptcy. The hryvnia has already lost more than half its value so far this year after halving during all of 2014.

There were hopeful signs from the front on Wednesday, however, with the army reporting its first day without combat fatalities since long before a ceasefire deal was due to take effect on Feb 15. Pro-Russian separatists who initially ignored the ceasefire to advance last week were now pulling heavy guns from the front as required under the truce.

Exchange kiosks in Kiev, permitted to buy up to 3,000 hryvnias from members of the public, were offering dollars for 39 hryvnias, around 20 percent worse than rates advertised in the windows of commercial banks where dollars were simply unavailable.

A construction worker exchanging dollars at a kiosk in a grocery shop in return for a bag filled with thousands of hryvnia, laughed and told shoppers: "Soon we will have to walk around with suitcases for cash, like in the 1990s."

There were no queues. A cashier at one central Kiev exchange booth said people were buying and selling only small amounts "when they really need to" because of the very high rates.

(Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Giles Elgood)