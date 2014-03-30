A delegate attends the Kurultai, the assembly of Crimea Tatars, in Bakhchisaray March 29, 2014. The leader of Crimean Tatars proposed on Saturday that the 300,000-strong indigenous Muslim minority seek autonomy on the Black Sea peninsula annexed from Ukraine by Russia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A participant holds a plastic bag with the blazon of USSR during a pro-Russian rally in central Donetsk March 29, 2014. Russia said on Saturday it had 'no intention' of invading eastern Ukraine, responding to Western warnings over a military buildup on the border following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. REUTERS/Stringer

A local woman sits on a bench atop a hill overlooking Russian Navy vessels anchored at a navy base in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Pro-Russian activists hold pictures of ousted Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich during a protest in central Donetsk March 29, 2014. Russia said on Saturday it had 'no intention' of invading eastern Ukraine, responding to Western warnings over a military buildup on the border following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula. REUTERS/Stringer

Participants stage a performance demanding Ukrainians to boycott Russian-made goods after the annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea by Russia at a grocery store, in Odessa March 30, 2014. The placard (L) reads 'Boycott the goods (produced) by the Kremlin. Don't give a Rouble on war'. REUTERS/Stringer

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) is greeted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Russian Ambassador's residence in Paris March 30, 2014. Kerry and Lavrov met in Paris seeking to hammer out the framework of a deal to reduce tensions over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) shakes hands with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before their meeting at the Russian Ambassador's residence in Paris March 30, 2014. Kerry and Lavrov met in Paris seeking to hammer out the framework of a deal to reduce tensions over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

PARIS/MOSCOW U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, discussed ways to defuse the Ukraine crisis during talks in Paris on Sunday in which Kerry made clear Washington still considered Russian actions in Crimea "illegal and illegitimate."

Kerry said after his four-hour meeting with the Russian foreign minister that while they differed on events leading to the crisis, both sides recognized the importance of finding a diplomatic solution that meets the needs of the Ukrainian people.

"Both sides made suggestions of ways to de-escalate the security and political situation in and around Ukraine," Kerry told a news conference, adding he raised "strong concerns" with Lavrov about the presence of Russian troops on the Ukraine border, which he said created a climate of fear and intimidation.

The two were seeking to hammer out the framework of a deal to reduce tensions over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region. The Russian move into Crimea, following the ouster of Ukraine's pro-Russia president in February, has sparked the worst East-West confrontation since the Cold War ended two decades ago.

Kerry added: "In a frank conversation this evening with Foreign Minister Lavrov, I made clear that the United States still considers the Russian actions to be illegal and illegitimate."

Western leaders are considering broader sanctions against Russia that would target vital sectors of its economy including its mainstay oil and gas industry.

Both Kerry and Lavrov said the Ukrainian government has to be part of the solution.

"Neither Russia, nor the United States, nor anyone else can impose any specific plans on Ukrainians," Lavrov told a separate briefing as quoted by the RIA news agency.

Kerry said: "The United States is consulting with Ukraine at every step of this process and we will not accept a path forward where a legitimate government of Ukraine is not at the table.

A spokeswoman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said earlier that the EU strongly favored "meaningful dialogue" between Ukraine and its old Soviet-era master Russia.

The United States and EU have meted out two rounds of sanctions on Russia, including visa bans and asset freezes for some of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, to punish Moscow over its seizure of Crimea, a Russian-majority Black Sea peninsula.

The Kerry-Lavrov meeting in Paris came days before NATO foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday that is likely to focus on Ukraine and Russia's actions.

America's top general in Europe has been sent back early from a trip to Washington in what the Pentagon on Sunday called a prudent step given Russia's "lack of transparency" about troop movements across the border with Ukraine.

General Philip Breedlove, who is both NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the head of the U.S. military's European Command, arrived in Europe on Saturday evening. He had been due to testify before Congress this week.

(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; Wirting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)