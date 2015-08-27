International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde leaves after a euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged all investors holding Ukrainian Eurobonds to embrace a debt relief deal struck earlier in the day between Kiev and a committee of creditors.

"We welcome today's agreement," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement, adding that the deal could help Kiev get its foreign debt load under control.

"It is therefore important that the agreement gains broad support by all concerned Eurobond holders," she said.

