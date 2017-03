KIEV Ukraine's parliament on Thursday failed in a first bid to pass an anti-crisis law approving austerity measures demanded by the International Monetary Fund as part of a $14 billion-18 billion bailout package.

The draft law proposed by the government of Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk failed to muster enough votes, but deputies continued discussions to try to find a compromise.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets,; Writing By Richard Balmforth, Editing by Angus MacSwan)