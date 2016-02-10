Wall Street ends choppy session up slightly; energy helps
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of quarterly corporate earnings later this week.
WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that she had been reassured by Ukraine's president that he was committed to following a reform path to keep the nation's $17.5 billion bailout on track.
"We agreed on the principle of a roadmap of actions and priority measures to ensure prompt progress under the program, which will help keep Ukraine on a path toward robust and sustainable growth," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement, referencing a discussion with President Petro Poroshenko.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)
WASHINGTON Opponents of a proposal to create a U.S. border tax on imported goods are targeting lawmakers in their home states for the next two weeks while Congress is in recess, according to organizers of the lobbying effort.