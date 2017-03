KIEV Ukraine's parliament on Thursday voted in favor of an anti-crisis law accepting austerity measures demanded by the International Monetary Fund as part of a $14-18 billion bailout package.

Earlier, parliament deputies failed to support the draft law despite the entreaties of the government, but later returned after a recess and approved it with a vote of 246 - 20 more than the number required.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth)