ROME Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, France, Britain and Italy along with European Union officials on Friday during an EU-Asia summit in Milan, the Italian prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will host a meeting between Putin and Petro Poroshenko, at which Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande, David Cameron will also be present, Renzi's office said in a statement.

Herman Van Rompuy, the chairman of European Union leaders, and European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso will also attend the meeting.

Renzi and Poroshenko will also have a bilateral meeting late on Thursday, and the Italian premier will meet Putin on Friday afternoon.

Putin and Poroshenko are set to discuss settling a dispute over natural gas supplies and end months of conflict in East Ukraine at the talks.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)