TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday condemned Russia's move to annex Crimea as infringement of Ukrainian territorial integrity.

Abe, speaking to a parliamentary committee, added that Japan will consult with its Group of Seven allies and look into taking further steps against Russia.

Japan said on Tuesday it will suspend talks on investment and relaxation of visa requirements as part of sanctions against Russia.

