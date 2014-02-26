WASHINGTON The United States warned Russia on Wednesday it would be a "grave mistake" to embark on a military intervention in Ukraine and said Washington was considering $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees for Kiev.

"For a country that has spoken out so frequently ... against foreign intervention in Libya, in Syria, and elsewhere, it would be important for them to heed those warnings as they think about options in the sovereign nation of Ukraine and I don't think there should be any doubt whatsoever that any kind of military intervention that would violate the sovereign territorial integrity of Ukraine would be a huge - a grave mistake," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told a small group of reporters.

