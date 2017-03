KIEV An explosive device caused an explosion that killed at least two people during a peace march in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday, Ukrainian police said in a statement on the Interior Ministry website.

The blast, which the statement termed a "terrorist act," went off near a metro station, as a large crowd of participants in the rally passed by, police said.

