BRUSSELS Ukraine's foreign minister welcomed on Wednesday a vote in the Russian parliament to revoke President Vladimir Putin's right to order a military intervention in Ukraine, but said Russia needed to take more positive steps.

"We believe it is a positive step... but we need other positive steps also, like support of the comprehensive (peace) plan by the president, by Russia, and we need of course effective control at the border... and of course it is critical to undertake a number of very urgent measures to build more trust, like releasing hostages, especially releasing OSCE hostages on the ground," Pavlo Klimkin told a news conference during a NATO meeting in Brussels.

