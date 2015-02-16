SOFIA Ukrainian government forces have been fired on 112 times by separatists in the past 24 hours, despite a ceasefire agreement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Monday.

"We and the Ukrainian military forces are fully observing the ceasefire regime, but unfortunately in the past 24 hours there have been 112 attacks from the terrorists from Donetsk and Luhansk," Klimkin said through an interpreter on a visit to the Bulgarian capital.

"These are artillery attacks, mortar attacks and attacks with Grad (rocket systems)," Klimkin said. The Moscow-backed separatists reject Kiev's designation of them as terrorists.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Marcin Goclowski and Janet Lawrence)