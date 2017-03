KIEV Ukraine's three opposition leaders are at presidential administration headquarters and are ready to sign a proposed agreement to resolve the crisis, a spokeswoman for one of them said.

Asked if the opposition was ready to sign with President Viktor Yanukovich, a spokeswoman for Vitaly Klitschko, one of the opposition leaders, said: "Yes. They should be. They are already there (at presidential headquarters)."

