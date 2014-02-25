KIEV Ukrainian boxer-turned-politician Vitaly Klitschko reiterated on Tuesday that he will run for president on May 25, the Interfax news agency said.

"I will run for the post of president of Ukraine because I firmly believe that the rules of the game have to be changed in Ukraine," he was quoted as telling journalists.

Parliament fixed a May date for presidential elections after ousting President Viktor Yanukovich, who fled Kiev on Friday amid outrage over clashes between protesters and police in which more than 80 people were killed.

Klitschko, 42, a former WBC heavyweight champion, has been one of the main opposition leaders championing the cause of thousands of protesters who took to the streets last November after Yanukovich walked away from a trade agreement with the European Union in favor of closer economic ties with Russia.

