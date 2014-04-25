KRAMATORSK, Ukraine A Ukrainian military helicopter was hit by gunfire while on the ground on Friday at an airfield near the rebel-held eastern city of Slaviansk and caught fire, wounding the pilot, security and military officials said.

Vasyl Krutov, the head of the government's joint operations Anti-Terrorism Centre (ATC), told a news conference in Kiev that a sniper bullet hit the fuel tank of the Mi-8 transport aircraft at Kramatorsk, causing an explosion. The pilot was injured.

A Reuters correspondent saw thick black smoke rising over the airfield and Ukrainian troops were barring access. A soldier said the helicopter had caught fire while on the ground. Local residents said they had heard shooting and three explosions.

