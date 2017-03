KIEV Ukrainian troops disembarked from at least two helicopters at an airfield on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

Earlier the defense ministry was quoted as saying it had launched a "special operation" against pro-Russia separatists who seized buildings in the town on Saturday.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Richard Balmforth)