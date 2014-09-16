KIEV Dozens of angry protesters near the Ukrainian parliament seized a prominent opposition deputy on Tuesday and dumped him in a trash container, accusing him of failing to back laws to end the turbulence in the country.

The incident involved Vitaly Zhuravsky, a former member of ousted President Viktor Yanukovich's party. It was unclear why Zhuravsky drew the ire of the protesters, but the incident occurred before a parliamentary session at which lawmakers ratified an agreement with the European Union and backed laws to provide separatist-held regions with a special status.

"We live in a country where blood flows because of you," shouted protesters surrounding the container with the 59-year-old deputy lying in it.

Zhuravsky later blamed the incident on his competitors in a forthcoming parliamentary election in October.

