LUHANSK Ukraine Fierce fighting raged in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk on Saturday, a day after Defense Minister Valery Heletey said the army had taken control of its southeastern districts.

Residents said pro-Russian rebels were shelling in all directions in the southeast part of the city and at least one or two rounds of mortar fire could be heard every minute. Most refused to go outside and were holed up at home.

Kiev has stepped up what it calls an "anti-terrorist operation" against the rebels, who want to create an independent region in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where most people are Russian speakers.

