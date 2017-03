MOSCOW Russian Prime Minster Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he hoped that the authorities in the Ukrainian capital have "enough brains" to prevent a further escalation of the conflict in the east of the country.

"Ukraine is on the brink of civil war and it is scary," he told a news conference after a meeting with his counterparts from Belarus and Kazakhstan.

