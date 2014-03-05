PARIS The United States and Britain failed in an attempt to bring Russia and Ukraine together on Wednesday at a meeting in Paris of a group created to assure Kiev's security after it renounced nuclear weapons in the 1990s.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters that "regrettably" one member, Russia, had not appeared for a meeting of the so-called Budapest agreement group, which involves Washington, London, Moscow and Kiev.

However, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said every diplomatic effort would be made to bring the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine together later in the day after an international conference on Lebanon.

