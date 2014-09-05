Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (L), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and French President Francois Hollande (R) watch a fly-past by the Red Arrows during the NATO summit at the Celtic Manor resort, near Newport, in Wales September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

NEWPORT Wales NATO stands by a 1997 agreement on cooperation with Russia even though Moscow has breached it through its actions in Ukraine, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

She told a news conference that leaders of the 28-nation alliance agreed at a summit in Wales that the NATO-Russia Founding Act remained a key part of Europe's security architecture. Cooperation was suspended in March after Russia seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Merkel said new European Union sanctions, due to be adopted on Friday over what she called Russia's illegal troop presence in eastern Ukraine, could be suspended if a promised ceasefire materialized and the crisis de-escalated.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Taylor)