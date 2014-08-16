BERLIN Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko agreed in a phone call on Saturday that deliveries of weapons to separatists in Ukraine must stop and a ceasefire must be agreed, a spokesman for the German government said.

"The subject of the discussion was, above all, the reports confirmed by the separatists about the delivery of tanks from Russia and the reinforcement by fighters trained on Russian soil," Steffen Seibert said, adding that Merkel expected Moscow to take a position on these reports and the separatists' comments.

"They agreed that these deliveries of weapons must finally stop and that a ceasefire must be agreed," he added.

A separatist leader said in a video released on Saturday that the rebels were receiving reinforcements of fighters trained in Russia and new armored vehicles.

