NEAR SLAVIANSK, Ukraine Ukrainian troops were digging in to a new position a few miles from the separatist-held city of Slaviansk early on Thursday, a Reuters correspondent said.

Dozens of soldiers in camouflage uniform, some wearing airborne patches, were setting up sandbag defenses around at least six BMD light armored vehicles and putting up a tent near a settlement called Malynivka, some 12 km (8 miles) south of Slaviansk on the main road to the regional capital Donetsk.

Troops and police were manning a checkpoint on the road, checking vehicles moving in and out of the area. The military unit also had light machineguns and anti-tank weapons.

The Ukrainian government has said it is launching a renewed "anti-terrorist operation" to retake towns and public buildings held by pro-Russian separatists if they do not disarm and leave under the terms of an accord with Russia made in Geneva a week ago that was also signed by the United States and the European Union.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said troops repelled an overnight attack on a base at Artemivsk, 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Slaviansk by what he said was a force of about 70 led by Russian soldiers. Moscow denies having any troops in Ukraine.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in that engagement.

