PARIS Ukraine's foreign minister said on Wednesday he wanted to press for a peaceful solution to the conflict with Russia.

On arrival in Paris for international talks on the conflict, Andrii Deshchytsia said: "We want to say a few things to the Russians. We want to keep good dialogue and good relations with the Russian people. We want to settle this conflict peacefully and we don't want to fight the Russians".

