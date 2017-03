WARSAW Reaching an agreement between Ukraine's opposition and President Victor Yanukovich is still very distant, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday.

Tusk added that a new constitution for Ukraine is to be prepared by the end of summer as part of the draft agreement.

"We cannot say with all certainty that the worst-case scenario is definitely invalid," Tusk said at a press conference. "The threats are still there."

