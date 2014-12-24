Denis Pushilin, former senior member of the separatist rebellion leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and once titled the republic's president, visits a first-aid station, shortly after humanitarian medical supplies were delivered, in the settlement of... REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW A meeting of a so-called contact group aimed at ending violence in eastern Ukraine is planned for Wednesday, Russian state television quoted Denis Pushilin, vice speaker of the separatists' "People's Council" leadership body, as saying.

The meeting was planned for 3 p.m. Moscow time in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Rossiya-24 TV channel said.

Talks in Minsk between Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in September brokered a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels.

The truce was repeatedly broken by both sides but violence has eased significantly in December.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robert Birsel)