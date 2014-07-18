KIEV Ukraine's army has not deployed missiles during fighting with pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine and the Malaysian airliner that was brought down there was out of range of the systems it uses, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

"All missiles that are in our armory, not one of them has been used," Andriy Lysenko, spokesman for Ukraine's Security Council, said.

Bohdan Senyk, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said the airliner was out of range of the Ukrainian army's anti-aircraft missile systems: "Anti-aircraft missiles have not been deployed during the anti-terrorist operation ... they are all in place."

