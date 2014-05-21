BRUSSELS NATO has still not seen any sign of a Russian troop withdrawal from the Ukraine border despite reports that Russian troops were preparing to return to their bases after military exercises, a NATO military officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We still have not seen any evidence of a Russian withdrawal of troops from the Ukraine border area," the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russia's state-run RIA news agency, quoting the Defense Ministry, said earlier that Russian troops that took part in military exercises in three provinces bordering Ukraine had packed up and were preparing to return to their permanent bases.

