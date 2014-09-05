NEWPORT Wales NATO leaders approved a plan on Friday to boost the alliance's defenses in eastern Europe in response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine, Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said.

The plan, adopted at a summit in Wales, includes creating a "spearhead" rapid reaction force and pre-positioning supplies and equipment in eastern European countries so they can be rapidly reinforced in a crisis.

The initiative is intended to reassure former Soviet bloc states that have joined the U.S.-led the alliance, especially Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The allies also agreed to hold the next NATO summit in Poland in 2016 in a symbolic gesture of support, Rasmussen said.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Taylor)