SEOUL U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday he will talk to European leaders later on Friday about Ukraine and may be ready to impose sectoral sanctions if Russia escalates actions.

Obama, on a visit to the South Korean capital, wants to nudge the EU toward fresh sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said earlier.

U.S. officials have grown increasingly impatient with what they describe as Russia's failure to live up to its commitments in an April 17 agreement reached in Geneva to try to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine.

The United States is also frustrated at the reluctance of some European nations, notably Germany and Italy, to impose a new round of economic sanctions on Russia but it would much prefer to act in concert with the EU rather than on its own.

