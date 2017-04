WASHINGTON President Barack Obama spoke to Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko on Friday about a surge in violence in eastern Ukraine ahead of a G7 summit, where leaders were slated to discuss the crisis.

Obama and Poroshenko "once more called on Russia and the separatists it backs to abide strictly by the terms of the February Minsk implementation plan," the White House said in a statement.

