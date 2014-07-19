WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron on Friday about the potential need for more sanctions against Russia if it fails to take steps to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, the White House said.

"While agreeing to continue efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the current crisis, they reaffirmed their determination to remain in close contact as they consider what additional actions may be required," the White House said of Obama's call with Merkel.

"They emphasized that Russia bears a clear responsibility to deny separatists in eastern Ukraine continued access to heavy weapons and other support from inside Russia," it said.

In their separate call, Obama and Cameron "reiterated the need to take further action if Russia continues to fail to take ... steps" to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, the White House said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh)