VIENNA Ukraine will use "all possible means" to defend itself from a Russian military threat, the country's envoy to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.

"Ukraine is a peaceful country but it will protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity from an aggressive war with all possible means in full compliance with the UN charter," Ambassador Ihor Prokopchuk told a session of the human rights and democracy watchdog's permanent council.

He said Kiev wanted an immediate repeal of Russian authorization to use force in Ukraine, the return of military forces to their permanent duty stations and the establishment of dialogue between Moscow and the authorities in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)