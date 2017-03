WARSAW Military observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have, for the second day in a row, been unable to enter Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, the body said in a post on Twitter.

"Military assessment visitors from OSCE States denied entry into Crimea on Friday, heading back to Kherson to plan next steps," it said. Kherson is the nearest big down north of the peninsula.

