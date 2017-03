Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (L) poses with Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski during their meeting on the first day of his visit to Warsaw, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Stepien/Agencja Gazeta

WARSAW Poland is open to hold talks with Ukraine regarding potential sales of arms, Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski said on Wednesday.

"I have never heard of any embargo on arms sales to Ukraine," Komorowski said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

"If Ukraine is interested, then of course Poland is absolutely open to hold talks (on arms sales)," Komorowski said.

