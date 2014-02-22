WARSAW Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Saturday there was no coup in Kiev and Ukraine's government buildings had been abandoned by the administration.

He said on Twitter the speaker of parliament had been elected legally and added that President Viktor Yanukovich had 24 hours to sign the 2004 Ukrainian constitution into law.

A Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Twitter that Sikorski, who had negotiated concessions from Yanukovich with other European foreign ministers in a deal on Friday, held a telephone conversation on Saturday with U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Ukraine's parliament voted on Saturday to remove Yanukovich from office, hours after he abandoned his Kiev office to protesters and denounced what he described as a coup. Parliament declared the president constitutionally unable to carry out his duties and set an early election for May 25.

In a television interview shortly beforehand, which the station said was conducted in the eastern city of Kharkiv, Yanukovich said he would not resign or leave the country, and called decisions by parliament "illegal".

The newly-installed interior minister declared that the police now stood with demonstrators they had fought for days, when central Kiev became a war zone with 77 people killed.

(Reported by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Janet Lawrence)