WARSAW The possibility of Russia's military invading eastern Ukraine has receded after Moscow agreed to send in a humanitarian aid convoy under Red Cross auspices, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday.

"Today we are in a slightly better situation than a few days ago, when it seemed that there was a threat of forcing through a convoy, with an armed escort, onto Ukrainian territory," Sikorski told Polish television.

"Today we have to acknowledge that the Russian authorities have undertaken a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and the International Committee of the Red Cross," Sikorski said.

(Reporting by Ann Koper; Wriitng by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey)