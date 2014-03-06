WARSAW The U.S. military is sending 12 F-16 fighter jets to Poland for a training exercise, Polish media reported on Thursday.

The jets will arrive at the Lask base, in central Poland, on Monday, the online versions of the Gazeta Wyborcza and Rzeczpospolita newspapers reported. A Polish defense ministry spokesman said he could not confirm the reports.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it would intensify defense training with Poland in the light of the crisis in neighboring Ukraine.

