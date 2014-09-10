KIEV Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday Russia had moved the bulk of its forces he said had been in eastern Ukraine back onto Russian territory, raising hopes for the peace process.

Russia denies sending any troops into eastern Ukraine in support of pro-Russian separatists battling Kiev's forces there, despite what Ukraine and the West say is overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Moscow also denies arming the separatists.

"According to the latest information that I have received from our intelligence, 70 percent of Russian troops have been moved back across the border," Poroshenko told a government meeting.

"This further strengthens our hope that the peace initiatives have good prospects."

