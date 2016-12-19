Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
KIEV Ukrainian Deputy Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smolii said on Monday that he did not see higher-than-usual activity by clients of PrivatBank, adding that business was normal in the wider banking system.
Ukraine took over its largest lender, PrivatBank, in one of the biggest shake-ups of the war-torn country's banking system since Ukraine plunged into economic and political turmoil more than two years ago.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Alexei Kalmykov; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.