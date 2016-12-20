KIEV The Ukrainian banking system has enough liquidity and there are no substantial outflows of deposits expected from PrivatBank, the central bank's deputy governor said on Tuesday.

Ukraine declared PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, insolvent on Monday and took it under state control. Some 2 billion hryvnia ($75.76 million) were withdrawn from the bank's cash machines on Monday and the finance ministry is expected to issue bonds as part of the rescue this week.

Deputy Governor Oleg Churiy told a news conference that Ukraine has a good chance of securing another tranche of aid from the International Monetary Fund next year, once parliament has passed the 2017 budget.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)