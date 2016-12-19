Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
KIEV The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that the Ukrainian authorities' decision to nationalize PrivatBank was an important step in their efforts to safeguard financial stability.
The Fund, which is supporting Ukraine with a $17.5 billion ongoing bailout, said in a statement that it would continue to help Ukraine "in its efforts to build strong institutions, enhance transparency, and advance structural reforms."
Ukraine took over its largest bank on Monday in one of the biggest shake-ups of the war-torn country's banking system since Ukraine plunged into economic and political turmoil more than two years ago.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams, editing by Louise Heavens)
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.