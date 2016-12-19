KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reassured depositors at PrivatBank on Monday that their money was safe and that he had submitted a draft amendment to parliament aimed at giving additional guarantees to depositors.

Poroshenko was speaking after Ukrainian authorities announced that they would take PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, under state control. [nL5N1EE130

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said in a separate statement that Ukraine's parliament must pass the 2017 budget this week.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Louise Heavens)